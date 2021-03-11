Akali leader Bony Ajnala’s pic with BJP’s Jagmohan Singh Raju triggers speculation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 8

Former Ajnala MLA and SAD leader Amarpal Singh Bony Ajnala’s picture on social media with the Jagmohan Singh Raju, bureaucrat-turned-politician who unsuccessfully fought against SAD senior leader Bikram Majithia and former Congress state president Navjot Sidhu from Amritsar East in the recently held Assembly polls, has ignited rumours that Bony could be switching over his loyalty towards the saffron party.

Refuting any such move, Bony said he had no plans to quit Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). “Raju jee came to my residence on a personal visit along with some local Ajnala-based BJP workers. I just acknowledged his visit and honoured him on the occasion. This is being given a baseless political colour,” he said.

Nonetheless, if the two-time MLA (2007 and 2012) Bony joins the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), it would be a setback for the SAD.

Son of Rattan Singh Ajnala, a three-time MLA from Ajnala and former MP from Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat, Bony is also a government witness in a drug case being investigated by Special Investigation Team (SIT). Majithia was booked in the case in December.

Recently, Bony claimed to have received “threat calls” for testifying as a witness and sought to enhance his security from the police.

On the political front, the saffron party is working on to strengthen its base in Punjab. In the recent past, senior Congress leaders Sunil Jakhar, Kewal Singh Dhillon and Raj Kumar Verka too have joined the BJP.