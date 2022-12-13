 Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura passes away at 85 : The Tribune India

Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura passes away at 85

Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura passes away at 85

Veteran Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura



Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, December 13

Veteran Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura passed away at PGI Chandigarh on Tuesday where he was admitted for the past few days due to old-age health issues.

A native of Brahmpura village in Tarn Taran district, the 85 years old held the title of ‘Majhe da Jarnail’, which he eventually lost to Bikram Singh Majithia after his rise in the party and state politics.

Born in Singapore on November 8, 1937, Ranjit Singh started his political career from the grassroots and was elected sarpanch of Brahmpura village at the age of 25 years in 1961.

He played active role in 1961-62 when Akali leader Jathedar Mohan Singh Tur was arrested by the state police for his frequent criticism of chief minister Partap Singh Kairon. Tur later contested assembly elections against Kairon while he was still in jail and Brahmpura openly supported him.

Brahmpura became MLA, for the first time, in year 1977 from Naushera Pannua constituency.  Four times MLA, Brahmpura also remained Lok Sabha member from 2014 to 2019.

Brahmpura also remained in jail for more than nine years, in cases registered under NSA, TADA and ESMA laws.  

After his fall out with the party leadership, he had left Shiromani Akali Dal in 2018. After quitting his parent party, he joined rebel SAD leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and became the patron of SAD (Sanyukat), a political platform he had co founded with Dhindsa to oppose Badals. However within three years, he returned to SAD in December 2021 and contested assembly elections from Khadoor Sahib Constituency.

In a message to condole the death of the senior Akali leader, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, passing away of tireless panthic warrior and Akali Stalwart Jathedar Ranjit Singh Brahmpura is a massive loss to Panth, Punjab and Shiromani Akali dal.

“This blow has created a void that would be hard to fill. Jathedar Sahib remained an unflinching symbol of panthic values and led from the front in safe guarding these,” wrote Sukhbir in his message.

SAD leaders Bibi Jagir Kaur and Bikram Singh Majitha too have condoled his death. Brahmpura would be cremated at his native village on Wednesday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

US-based mastermind behind Nakodar cloth merchant's murder; Punjab police solve case with arrest of 3

2
Himachal

Adani group announces shutdown of two cement plants in Himachal Pradesh

3
Brand Connect

Keto Gummies Reviews - Five Best Keto Gummies For Weight Loss In Market! Keto BHB Gummies Shark Tank

4
Punjab

Punjab youth creates ‘imaginary brother’ in US, ‘kills’ him and seeks visa to visit there for his last rites

5
Himachal

Ambuja, ACC cement plants shut operations at Darlaghat, Gagal

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP repatriation: Punjab Governor takes jibe at CM Bhagwant Mann; says had informed in advance

7
Punjab

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

8
Diaspora

Indian-American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

9
Nation

'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

10
Nation

Tawang clash: Like in Galwan, China's PLA was planning to set up observation post near Arunachal's Holy waterfalls, says senior Indian army officer

Don't Miss

View All
Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Top News

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with her father

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...

Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju

Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju

Replying to questions in the Upper House of Parliament, the ...

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...

'Hosting Osama Bin Laden...', Jaishankar's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...

Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...


Cities

View All

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Infuriated over death of protester, KMSC members block entry points to govt offices

Synthetic kite string: Officials asked to take action against violators

Local Govt asks MC to submit delimitation survey report soon

Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura's last rites held

Bathinda police solve woman’s murder case

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost ~25 more

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost Chandigarh residents Rs 25 more

Chandigarh SSP’s repatriation: CM Bhagwant Mann was not apprised of issue by his officers, says Punjab Governor

6-Minute Window at Chandigarh Railway Station: Reality check belies authorities’ claim

Bid to rape woman in auto, 2 Kurali youths held

Chandigarh RWAs slam paid street parking proposal

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women's commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

Delhi AIIMS declared ‘tobacco-free zone’, smoking on hospital premises punishable offence

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

Delhi records 6.4 deg Celsius temperature on Thursday morning

After expiry of time duration, Hoshiarpur toll plaza made toll free

After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Bhagwant Mann govt buckles, to allot flats to demolition-hit needy Jalandhar residents

Resumption of flights to Punjab's Adampur being considered, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

No hearing for 19 days, farmers to now protest at toll plazas also

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

GLADA razes 7 illegal colonies

2 unlawful structures demolished, 5 buildings sealed by Ludhiana civic body

Chief Minister’s Field Officer conducts surprise inspection of Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Deploy 25 traffic marshals, police urge contractor

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

Patiala man gets 20-yr RI for raping US woman

Garbage burning continues unabated

Civic body to start shifting vendors to designated spots

Addl water content found, 40 samples of milk fail test