Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura passes away at 85

Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, December 13

Veteran Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura passed away at PGI Chandigarh on Tuesday where he was admitted for the past few days due to old-age health issues.

A native of Brahmpura village in Tarn Taran district, the 85 years old held the title of ‘Majhe da Jarnail’, which he eventually lost to Bikram Singh Majithia after his rise in the party and state politics.

Born in Singapore on November 8, 1937, Ranjit Singh started his political career from the grassroots and was elected sarpanch of Brahmpura village at the age of 25 years in 1961.

He played active role in 1961-62 when Akali leader Jathedar Mohan Singh Tur was arrested by the state police for his frequent criticism of chief minister Partap Singh Kairon. Tur later contested assembly elections against Kairon while he was still in jail and Brahmpura openly supported him.

Brahmpura became MLA, for the first time, in year 1977 from Naushera Pannua constituency. Four times MLA, Brahmpura also remained Lok Sabha member from 2014 to 2019.

Brahmpura also remained in jail for more than nine years, in cases registered under NSA, TADA and ESMA laws.

After his fall out with the party leadership, he had left Shiromani Akali Dal in 2018. After quitting his parent party, he joined rebel SAD leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa and became the patron of SAD (Sanyukat), a political platform he had co founded with Dhindsa to oppose Badals. However within three years, he returned to SAD in December 2021 and contested assembly elections from Khadoor Sahib Constituency.

In a message to condole the death of the senior Akali leader, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, passing away of tireless panthic warrior and Akali Stalwart Jathedar Ranjit Singh Brahmpura is a massive loss to Panth, Punjab and Shiromani Akali dal.

“This blow has created a void that would be hard to fill. Jathedar Sahib remained an unflinching symbol of panthic values and led from the front in safe guarding these,” wrote Sukhbir in his message.

SAD leaders Bibi Jagir Kaur and Bikram Singh Majitha too have condoled his death. Brahmpura would be cremated at his native village on Wednesday.