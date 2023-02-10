Akali leaders meet Gadkari on bypass projects

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal today thanked Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for his assurance on starting the construction of Ferozepur bypass and the Ferozepur–Muktsar–Malout road.

A delegation of the party led by Sukhbir and comprising Kanwarjit Singh Barkandi, Joginder Singh Jindu, Vardev Singh Mann and Harpreet Singh met the Union Minister and impressed upon him the need to start construction of the two projects.

Sukhbir said even though the Ferozepur bypass had been sanctioned and land has been acquired for it, the project was awaiting clearance from the Defence Ministry.

“Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assured us today that all clearances had been secured and work on the bypass will start soon,” the SAD said. The delegation also took up the case of Adampur flyover, the construction work of which is lying suspended since 2017.

#Ferozepur #Muktsar #nitin gadkari #shiromani akali dal #sukhbir badal