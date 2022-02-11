Akalis demand action over 'fake' post on Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Ropar, February 10
SAD leaders on Thursday lodged a police complaint seeking action against three suspects for an alleged fake post on the social media in an attempt to defame party candidate Daljit Singh Cheema.
Addressing mediapersons, SAD general secretary Ravinder Kheda said the three suspects, including one from abroad, had posted a message on the social media that Cheema had welcomed the release of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on furlough.
Posting such a message on the social media during the polls was aimed at harming the interests of Cheema, they said, adding a case under Sections 295A, 298, 505, 506, 389 and 420, IPC, must be registered and suspects nabbed.
