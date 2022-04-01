Akalis ‘losing’ grip on SGPC post poll rout

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, March 31

Decimation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the recent Assembly elections indicates the party may face stiff resistance in maintaining its supremacy in the next elections to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the mini parliament of the Sikhs in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

The SGPC was set up on November 16, 1920, during the Gurdwara Reform Movement

Every year, president, other office-bearers, besides 11-member executive committee, are nominated to the General House either by raising of hands or through ballot

Polls are held every five years, with last one being conducted in 2011. In December 2011, the Punjab and Haryana HC nullified the polls as Sehajdhari Sikhs were not allowed to vote. In 2016, the SC reinstated the House of 2011

The Gurdwara Commission is yet to conduct a survey of voters for the next elections

Of the 191 members currently in the SGPC body, the SAD has around 160. The party won just three seats of 117 in the Assembly elections.

Party patriarch Parkash Singh Badal had recently asked people to be judicious while polling in the SGPC elections. “The other parties are now planning to capture gurdwaras in Punjab. I am warning you all,” he had said.

Voices of discontent with the SGPC affairs have been surfacing from different quarters with the latest issue being demand for withdrawal of telecast rights of Gurbani to a private channel.

SGPC’s former general secretary Bibi Kiranjot Kaur said: “The SGPC is giving a lame excuse by saying it is finding it hard to cancel the rights of Gurbani telecast from Harmandar Sahib given to a private channel, which is in the eye of the storm in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment. How can the upholders of the Sikh maryada continue to allow telecast rights to a channel that faces such serious charges?”

“Kirtan is not anyone’s property, definitely not of a private channel. We don’t know who is right or wrong in this case, but taking a moral ground on a sensitive issue, we need to end the contract,” she said.

She further said: “Elections will show disconnect of the current SGPC House with the Sikh Panth. Absolute political power is in the hands of certain vested interests and the use of power for personal interests is evident. The SGPC lost its face with the pardon to the head of Sirsa dera for blasphemy.”

Indicating winds of change, SAD (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa said: “People are waiting for an opportunity to usher in the change.”

SGPC member Balwinder Bains said: “The voice of change became evident during the recent elections when Badal and his son Sukhbir lost. People have not pardoned them for failing to catch those guilty of sacrilege. The two should give up the reins of the SAD and allow the party to find its roots once again. It has to convince people it stands for the interests of the Sikhs, not individuals. I am sure people will soon find their way for change.”

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said: “Everyone has a different point of view. The Akal Takht has directed the SGPC to launch its own channel for the worldwide live telecast of Gurbani. The issue of Haryana demanding an

ad-hoc Haryana Sikh

Gurdwara Management Committee is still pending with the Supreme Court, so election dates may be announced after that.”

Justice SS Saron (retd), chief commissioner of the gurdwara elections, is yet

to announce the polls

held under the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925.