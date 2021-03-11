Akalis oppose discom's notices on security hike

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 9
The SAD activists led by former zila parishad chairman Baljit Singh Bhutta protested against Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for issuing notices to the consumers to deposit the increased security.
He alleged the PSPCL was collecting crores through dictatorial means. On the one hand, the AAP had promised to provide 600 units of free power and on the other, it has started fleecing the consumers by issuing notices.
An official said the PSERC has directed the PSPCL to ask its consumers to deposit the security on the pattern of billing circle. He said domestic consumers having connections up to 7KW have been exempted and those above 7 KW have been issued notices to deposit the increased security.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...