Akalis oppose discom's notices on security hike

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 9

The SAD activists led by former zila parishad chairman Baljit Singh Bhutta protested against Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for issuing notices to the consumers to deposit the increased security.

He alleged the PSPCL was collecting crores through dictatorial means. On the one hand, the AAP had promised to provide 600 units of free power and on the other, it has started fleecing the consumers by issuing notices.

An official said the PSERC has directed the PSPCL to ask its consumers to deposit the security on the pattern of billing circle. He said domestic consumers having connections up to 7KW have been exempted and those above 7 KW have been issued notices to deposit the increased security.