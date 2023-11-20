Akalis: Probe graft allegations against Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 19

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia today demanded free and fair probe into allegations of moral turpitude and corruption levelled against Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann by a former friend and non-resident Indian (NRI) from Canada.

Majithia said, “A former friend of the CM, Jagmandeep Singh, has recounted Mann’s visit to Canada when he was part of the People’s Party of Punjab (PPP) during the course of which the NRI claimed Mann indulged in wanton drinking sessions, acts of moral turpitude and collected unaccounted money from the NRI community.”

He said it was surprising that neither AAP nor the Chief Minister had reacted to the allegations till now. “Such issues cannot be swept under the carpet as Punjab has seen in the case of moral misconduct charges against Lalchand Kataruchak and others”.

Asserting that the allegations made by the NRI should be probed, Majithia said “the NRI has agreed to join an appropriate probe and is willing to present proofs, including video films, to the probing agency.” He said efforts should be coordinated with the Canadian authorities to complete the probe smoothly.

#Bhagwant Mann #Bikram Majithia #Canada #Shiromani Akali Dal