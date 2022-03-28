Akalis target AAP over closure of Ropar school

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 27

The SAD has targeted the AAP government over shutting down of a government school in the Power colony. The PSPCL had invited “expression of interest” from private players in this regard.

Senior SAD leader and former education minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and demanded to scrap the plan. The former minister said the AAP, which boasted of the Delhi model of education to won the 2022 Assembly poll, has started selling school buildings within a few days of coming to power.

Cong govt’s decision The decision to dispose of the building was taken by the PSPCL during the Congress govt. Appropriate action will be taken in this regard. —Dinesh Chadha, AAP MLA

He said in case the state government moves ahead with its plan, the SAD would launch an agitation. Cheema said the school was started 40 years ago, which benefited residents of the Power colony and the Police Lines, besides Paprala, Tapparian, Bheora and Kotla Nihang villages.

The former minister said the state government should take over the school building from the PSPCL and in case the government wants to shut down the thermal plant then it should return the land to farmers. —