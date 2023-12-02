Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today requested Governor Banwarilal Purohit to recommend a CBI probe into the sacrilegious armed attack on Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi on the orders of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on November 23.

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, who led the delegation, which also submitted a memorandum to the Governor, said “The armed attack on the peaceful sangat at 4 am when it was reciting ‘gurbani’ has reminded Sikhs of a similar attack on Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar in 1984. Sikhs worldwide are outraged and they are now seeking justice for this heinous act”.

Badal said as per sources, the CM had ordered the Kapurthala police to remove one faction of Nihang Singhs from Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib to facilitate a takeover to favour his close friend and head of a rival faction of Nihang Singhs.

