Akalis urge Governor to recommend CBI probe into Sultanpur Lodhi gurdwara attack

Chandigarh, December 1
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today requested Governor Banwarilal Purohit to recommend a CBI probe into the sacrilegious armed attack on Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi on the orders of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on November 23.
SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, who led the delegation, which also submitted a memorandum to the Governor, said “The armed attack on the peaceful sangat at 4 am when it was reciting ‘gurbani’ has reminded Sikhs of a similar attack on Sri Darbar Sahib in Amritsar in 1984. Sikhs worldwide are outraged and they are now seeking justice for this heinous act”.
Badal said as per sources, the CM had ordered the Kapurthala police to remove one faction of Nihang Singhs from Gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib to facilitate a takeover to favour his close friend and head of a rival faction of Nihang Singhs.
#Banwarilal Purohit #Bhagwant Mann #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sukhbir Badal #Sultanpur Lodhi
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 Khalistan supporters in New Zealand sentenced for plot to kill Kiwi radio host Harnek Singh
Sarvjeet Sidhu, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, while Su...
Heavy fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says Hamas command centres hit
The temporary ceasefire, which was initially reached on Nove...
Over 10 pc of students suffer from active cases of AIDS in Tripura
Tripura has reported a total of 5,269 cases of HIV/AIDS, wit...
What is posthumous sperm retrieval? And how it offers solace to families whose men have died in Gaza war?
Posthumous sperm retrieval (PSR) is a procedure that involve...