Akalis urge poll officer to reconsider decision on refusing nod to posters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 11

The SAD today urged the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to review the decision refusing nod to posters on the release of Sikh prisoners submitted for distribution on hoardings and billboards for the Sangrur bypoll.

Addressing mediapersons here, party leader Daljit Cheema said it was unfortunate that the media certification and monitoring panel had rejected the posters on the grounds that they would cause agony and unnecessary unrest in public. He said they would file an appeal for the release of all ‘Bandi Veer’ from Kamaldeep Kaur Rajoana, who is the sister of Bhai Balwant Singh Rajoana.

“A sister has asked for help from the Punjabis for the release of the detenues, including her brother Bhai Rajoana. This is her right. It is also covered under the Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression,” Cheema said.

Asserting that the CEO had erred in refusing permission for the posters, Cheema said there was no question of any disturbance to the peace of the state due to the release of these posters. “Such posters have been used earlier as well during the election of Akali leaders Simranjit Singh Mann and Atinderpal Singh in 1989,” he added.