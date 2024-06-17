 ‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • ‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths

Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 16

A day after The Tribune carried a report mentioning 14 drug-related deaths in as many days, a political slugfest ensued in Punjab, with opposition parties attacking the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its “failure” to root out the menace.

The Tribune on Sunday reported a spate of deaths caused by overdose.

Several leaders of opposition parties, who shared on their social media handles a clipping of The Tribune report, “Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days”, demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging the drug menace had assumed alarming proportions under his regime.

The AAP government, for its part, refuted the allegations and the Opposition’s criticism, asserting the backbone of the drug smuggling mafia had been broken.

Punjab Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa said, “Every day, another life is being lost due to the gross incompetence of the Bhagwant Mann government. It has no moral right to govern Punjab. ‘False promises and zero delivery’ is the best definition for the ruling party.”

Congress state chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the AAP government was best at only extending its promised deadline to eradicate drugs from Punjab. “When will the government make a proper roadmap to save the Punjabi youth?” he asked. BJP state president Sunil Jakhar urged the Chief Minister to wake up from “deep sleep and act tough to save Punjab’s youth from the menace proliferating right under the nose of his government”. “These tragic deaths expose the ‘Rangla Punjab’ claimed by Bhagwant Mann. Punjab is in deep grip of the drug mafia and this is happening under the full control and guidance of the AAP regime, which today lies exposed before all Punjabis,” said Jakhar. Hitting back at Jakhar, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang claimed that illegal drugs were reaching Punjab from Maharashtra and Gujarat, the states ruled by the BJP. “It’s the failure of the BJP governments as well as patronising of the drug lords by the saffron party that illegal drugs in such huge quantity are reaching India,” he said.

Kang alleged that the BJP was always doing one thing or the other to defame Punjab. “It’s saddening to see that Jakhar, who claims himself to be Punjab’s son, is always giving statements against Punjab and never raising his voice for Punjab, its people and farmers. It seems Jakhar has forgotten that it was during the BJP-SAD government that the drug menace took roots in the state,” he said. The AAP leader claimed that Bhagwant Mann had been working earnestly since day one to eradicate the drug mafia from Punjab.

SAD leader and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal asserted that AAP and Congress had been in power in Punjab for the past seven years and they were still blaming the Akalis for the drug problem. “The problem has reached enormous proportions under Mann government’s rule,” she alleged. Amid the bickering, the Punjab Police claimed that four of these deaths were not directly linked to drugs. They said the two alleged drug deaths in Abohar and Amritsar could be because of heatwave, alcoholism or some other reason.

Cops to crack down on peddlers along border

The Punjab Police will soon launch ‘Mission Nishchay’, a plan to rein in peddlers in 40 villages along the Pakistan border in Fazilka. It envisages encouraging women to prevent the men in their house from consuming drugs or indulging in smuggling. inside

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP #Gujarat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann ties knot with advocate Shahbaaz Sohi in Zirakpur

2
Ludhiana

NHAI withdraws Rs 957-crore Southern Bypass project

3
Trending

T20 World Cup: Shubman Gill sent back home due to 'disciplinary issue'? Here is what the Indian team coach has to say

4
India

Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

5
Himachal

NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police register Zero FIR; minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal writes to CM Sukhu

6
India

India refrains from associating itself with any communique emerging from Swiss summit on peace in Ukraine

7
India

NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of National Testing Agency, how the exam is conducted, says Congress

8
Chandigarh

Will take up Kharar issues soon: Kang

9
India

Fresh political slugfest over EVM tampering claims; defamation notice issued to newspaper by poll body

10
J & K

Terror in J-K has shrunk from highly organised acts to mere proxy war: Amit Shah

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Shah to forces

Replicate Kashmir-type ‘zero terror strategy’ in Jammu: Shah to forces

Holds meet on J&K ahead of Amarnath Yatra, Army Chief among ...

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

Must involve Russia: India avoids Ukraine summit statement

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths

‘Alarming’: Opposition jabs Punjab CM over 14 drug abuse deaths

Narcotics coming via BJP-ruled Gujarat, Maha, says AAP

Rahul terms EVMs ‘black boxes’ after Musk stirs row

Rahul terms EVMs ‘black boxes’ after Musk stirs row

Maharashtra poll officials deny EVM unlocking reports

Maharashtra poll officials deny EVM unlocking reports


Cities

View All

3 children feared drowned in Punjab’s Amritsar, search operation under way

3 children feared drowned in Punjab’s Amritsar, search operation under way

Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Attacked in Himachal, Punjabi-Spanish couple demands action

City police conduct cordon & search ops in three zones

Majha House opens literary series with 2 authors

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

PM Awas Yojana remains a non-starter for needy families

PM Awas Yojana remains a non-starter for needy families

No nomination filed till Day 2

Robbers loot Rs 2.33L from finance firm

Two killed, one injured as car rams into truck near Eastwood village

Kin of two gangsters held in extortion case

Farmers hold protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Punjab’s Ludhiana against fee hike

Farmers hold protest at Ladhowal toll plaza in Punjab’s Ludhiana against fee hike

Paddy transplantation begins in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Businessmen sore over erratic electricity supply

Labour shortage cripples industry in Ludhiana

Farmers to make Ladhowal plaza toll-free from today

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp