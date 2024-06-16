 Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, June 15

At least 14 alleged drug overdose deaths have been reported in Punjab over the past two weeks, bringing to focus again how the authorities concerned have been struggling to root out the menace in the border state where the problem is often attributed to smuggling from Pakistan.

Unending menace

  • Overdose main cause, nine died within a week alone
  • Three deaths in Gurdaspur, 2 each in Abohar, Moga, Amritsar and Ferozepur; 1 each in Muktsar, Faridkot, Ludhiana
  • In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punjab when 23 youths had died, with some found having syringes in arms

Nine of these deaths have taken place over the past week alone, according to information gathered by The Tribune correspondents from various parts of the state. The data is based mainly on the statements of family members of the deceased and the local police. Three deaths have been reported in Gurdaspur, two each in Abohar, Moga, Amritsar and Ferozepur and one each in Muktsar, Faridkot and Ludhiana.

The high incidence of fatalities is reminiscent of a June 2018 drug overdose crisis in Punjab when 23 youths died, with some found having syringes still in their arms.

The police have registered cases against alleged drug suppliers in nearly half of the recent deaths. The government records such deaths due to drug overrode only after a viscera examination confirms it. It is suspected that the victims either took heroin in high doses or consumed adulterated drugs.

Three overdose deaths were reported today from Deeda Sansian village in Gurdaspur. The victims were identified as middle-aged men and one of them had syringe marks on his body. Dinanagar SHO Karishma said an FIR under Section 304 of the IPC and relevant sections of the NDPS Act had been registered against 17 persons. “Four of them have been arrested. A hunt is on for the remaining suspects,” she said.

In Abohar, two persons were on Friday found dead, one each in Nai Abadi and near Thakur Abadi, across the railway station. It is suspected that both died due to drug abuse.

The workers of Nar Seva Narayan Seva Samiti, an NGO, spotted the duo lying dead and shifted their bodies to the Civil Hospital. NGO chief Raju Charaya said the police should increase surveillance.

The Malout police have booked two persons after 23-year-old Jagmeet Singh was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a cremation ground in Shergarh village on Thursday. Jagmeet’s uncle Sewak Singh alleged the youth had died of drug overdose. Buta Ram and Dalip Ram of the same village have been booked under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC.

On June 9, the body of Gurvinder Singh (42) of Kohar Singh Wala village in Guruharsahai was found lying in the village graveyard and a syringe was spotted near his body. He was the only son of his aged parents. On June 8, Sandeep Singh of Jalandhar was found dead under mysterious circumstances. Police officials said Sandeep was seeking treatment from a private de-addiction centres in Zira and died allegedly of drug abuse.

In Faridkot, Gabbar Singh (24) of Nanaksar Basti died of similar reasons today. Two deaths were reported in Moga between June 4 and 6—Kuldip Singh (40) and Mani Singh (24). Azam Mohammad of Payal (Ludhiana) died on June 3 in Khanna. In Amritsar, two youths were found dead allegedly due to drug overdose in Sultanwind village today and an unidentified youth in Attari on June 14.

(With inputs from Ravi Dhaliwal, Charanjit Teja, Nikhil Bhardwaj, Anirudh Gupta, Balwant Garg, Archit Watts and Raj Sadosh)

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#drug menace


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

2 Punjab's Nurmahal cousin sisters shot at by Nakodar boy in US, one dies of wounds

2
Himachal

Punjabi NRI 'assaulted' in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie; SAD, Congress leaders link it to Kangana Ranaut incident

3
Delhi

Excise policy ‘scam’: Delhi High Court orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video of court proceedings

4
India

Nitish Kumar brought shame to Bihar when he touched PM Modi’s feet: Prashant Kishor

5
India

No question of taking back rebels: Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar after MVA's stellar Lok Sabha performance

6
Diaspora

Indian-origin ex-airline manager wanted in Canada’s largest gold heist to turn himself in, says lawyer

7
India

‘Melodi’ moment again: Italian PM Meloni clicks selfie with PM Modi on sidelines of G7 Summit

8
Uttarakhand

14 dead as tempo traveller carrying tourists falls into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand

9
India

Narendra Modi and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni review progress of India-Italy strategic partnership

10
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

When Wasim Akram praised US and trolled his own team as rain blips Pakistan’s T20 World Cup dream

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia

‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia

G7 vows to push India-Europe corridor

G7 vows to push India-Europe corridor

Talks with top leaders productive: PM Modi

Willing to work with India, says Trudeau after meeting Modi

Willing to work with India, says Justin Trudeau after meeting Modi

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Nurmahal woman shot dead in New Jersey, family with limited means faces bleak future

Nurmahal woman shot dead in New Jersey, family with limited means faces bleak future

Jalandhar youth who opened fire at cousins nabbed by police ...


Cities

View All

Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Attacked in Himachal, Punjabi-Spanish couple demands action

City police conduct cordon & search ops in three zones

Majha House opens literary series with 2 authors

Businessman gets Rs 1cr extortion call

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Admn floats fresh tender for track-&-trace system for liquor

Admn floats fresh tender for track-&-trace system for liquor

Form governing bodies, PU tells all affiliated colleges

Panchkula admn gears up for Yoga Day

Patients hassled as medicine prices vary at PGI chemists

NHAI officials told to speed up repair work in Mohali district

Release more water on humanitarian grounds, AAP urges Haryana Govt

Release more water on humanitarian grounds, AAP urges Haryana Govt

Delhi High Court orders Arvind Kejriwal’s wife to take down video of court proceedings

AAP MLAs write to Union Minister on water crisis in Delhi

Congress holds ‘matka phod’ protests in Delhi

Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor gets Centre’s nod

West Assembly by-election: Where fresh breeze of air, potable water is a luxury

Jalandhar West Assembly by-election: Where fresh breeze of air, potable water is a luxury

If Sunder Sham Arora wants to rejoin Congress, who can stop him, says MP-elect Charanjit Channi

Jalandhar West: The politics of Bhagats, Ravidasias, Sialkotis

2 Kapurthala residents booked for illegal mining

Kapurthala: Police announce Rs 50K cash award for info to help nab ‘Kala Kachha’ gang members

Amid searing heat, power cuts irk residents

Amid searing heat, power cuts irk residents

Cafe staffer kills self in Samrala

AITF condemns hike in power tariff

Rs 8.75L robbery cracked in 48 hrs, 3 held

To curb crime in industrial areas, 5 spl vehicles flagged off

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp