Alert bank manager foils robbery attempt in Sriganganagar

Abohar, October 16

A bank manager clashed with a man, who had entered the bank with the intention of robbing, in Sriganganagar near Abohar on Saturday evening.

The masked robber was trying to attack the manager of Marudhara Gramin Bank on Meera Marg, Poonam Gupta, with a knife after forcing the staff to surrender their mobile phones, as she did not allow him to proceed.

This motivated the staffers to surround the robber and stop him from fleeing. The incident was captured in the CCTV installed inside the bank. The robber has been identified as Lavish (29).

The accused threatened to kill the employees and asked them to fill the cash in a bag.

There was no security guard present in the bank.

Receiving information, Ram Vilas Bishnoi, in-charge, Meera Chowk police post, reached the spot and took the accused into custody.

The police stated Lavish entered the bank around 4.30 pm on Saturday evening.

“Lavish threatened an employee into filling a bag with cash and when the employee retreated a bit, Lavish chased him. During the chase, a plier slipped out of Lavish’s pocket, which Gupta picked up and clashed with him. As soon as he tried to escape, the employee standing at the gate caught him,” the police said.

Poonam said: “I acted in the moment. I am a part of the bank. My team and I work together. When the plier fell from the robber’s pocket, I picked it up and stood in front of him in self-defence. I was not afraid of his knife in that moment. The staff and I caught him together.”

