Alert SGPC staffers helped crack blast case

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 11

Efficient surveillance and prompt action of SGPC employees led to the arrest of five accused, accompanied by a woman, who were allegedly behind the third explosion that occurred near the Golden Temple.

This was claimed by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. He criticised the police for their leniency despite three incidents of explosion on May 6, 8 and 11.

He announced to enhance vigil in and around the Golden Temple by putting up additional CCTVs and scanners at all entrance and exit points.

“This has to be done as our policing is inefficient? Three explosions in six days and the police remained clueless? This, in itself, shows its inefficiency. Let alone the government or the police, we will spend on installing CCTV cameras along the corridor, besides Gurdwara Santokhsar Sahib to Gurdwara Saragarhi Sahib on the Heritage Street as it leads to the shrine,” Dhami said, adding that it was a deep-rooted conspiracy, apparently politically influenced.

The accused stayed in room No. 225 at Sri Guru Ram Das Serai, a few metres away from the shrine. They assembled the explosive device there. One suspect threw explosives from the bathroom of the serai towards the corridor around 12.12 am.

SGPC staffer Tajinder Singh and his colleagues rushed to the spot as soon as they noticed a bright flash that appeared on one of the CCTVs.

“By the time they reached the spot, the accused had already fled. The staffers came back to the CCTV room, re-examined the footage and zeroed in on one of the suspects. Our staffers traced and caught him by 4.30 am. By that time, the police had also reached there and he was arrested. Later, he led to his other partners in crime,” he said.