 Alert SGPC staffers helped crack blast case : The Tribune India

Alert SGPC staffers helped crack blast case

Alert SGPC staffers helped crack blast case

Visitors outside Guru Ram Das Serai on Thursday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, May 11

Efficient surveillance and prompt action of SGPC employees led to the arrest of five accused, accompanied by a woman, who were allegedly behind the third explosion that occurred near the Golden Temple.

This was claimed by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami. He criticised the police for their leniency despite three incidents of explosion on May 6, 8 and 11.

Cops inefficient

Three back-to-back explosions in six days and the police remained clueless? This, in itself, shows their inefficiency. Harjinder Singh Dhami, sgpc president

He announced to enhance vigil in and around the Golden Temple by putting up additional CCTVs and scanners at all entrance and exit points.

“This has to be done as our policing is inefficient? Three explosions in six days and the police remained clueless? This, in itself, shows its inefficiency. Let alone the government or the police, we will spend on installing CCTV cameras along the corridor, besides Gurdwara Santokhsar Sahib to Gurdwara Saragarhi Sahib on the Heritage Street as it leads to the shrine,” Dhami said, adding that it was a deep-rooted conspiracy, apparently politically influenced.

The accused stayed in room No. 225 at Sri Guru Ram Das Serai, a few metres away from the shrine. They assembled the explosive device there. One suspect threw explosives from the bathroom of the serai towards the corridor around 12.12 am.

SGPC staffer Tajinder Singh and his colleagues rushed to the spot as soon as they noticed a bright flash that appeared on one of the CCTVs.

“By the time they reached the spot, the accused had already fled. The staffers came back to the CCTV room, re-examined the footage and zeroed in on one of the suspects. Our staffers traced and caught him by 4.30 am. By that time, the police had also reached there and he was arrested. Later, he led to his other partners in crime,” he said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritsar blast video: SGPC releases CCTV footage, says staffers' prompt action helped crack blast case near Golden Temple; questions Punjab Police 'leniency'

2
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

3
Punjab

22 schoolchildren in Punjab's Nangal hospitalised as they complain of difficulty in breathing following 'gas leakage'

4
Nation

FIR against BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, wife Madhuri Jain, family

5
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: 1.1 kg explosive, radical literature seized from 5 arrested; Punjab Police probing motive, foreign links

6
Himachal

Preity Zinta visits Hateshwari temple with hubby, kids in Shimla's Jubbal; shares glimpses of her 'pahadi swag'

7
World

Pakistan Supreme Court declares Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', orders his immediate release

8
Nation

Supreme Court refuses to reinstate MVA govt in Maharashtra; raps governor for ordering floor test

9
Nation

Delhi government has control over services except for public order, police and land, Supreme Court says on Delhi-Centre power row

10
Diaspora

Indian companies invested CAD 6.6 billion in Canada creating thousands of jobs: Report

Don't Miss

View All
Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids
Chandigarh

Centre pulls up Chandigarh for poor enrolment of special kids

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Top News

Governor erred in calling floor test, but can’t restore Uddhav govt: SC

Governor erred in calling floor test, but can't restore Uddhav govt: SC

Says Speaker’s decision to appoint Shinde group MLA as Sena ...

L-G bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Govt: Top court

Lieutenant Governor bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Government: Top court

Public order, police, land only exceptions

Congress calls it a slap on BJP’s face

Congress calls it a slap on BJP's face

5 held after third blast, radical literature seized

5 held after third blast, radical literature seized

All explosions near Golden Temple

Letter pieces found at Amritsar blast site

Letter pieces found at Amritsar blast site

Written in Punjabi, indicate suspects were upset over ‘Punja...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Of 2.6L connections, only 38,800 users paying water, sewerage fee

Amritsar: Of 2.6L connections, only 38,800 users paying water, sewerage fee

Patwari caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Kairon market parking project yet to see light of day

World Bank team directs officials to speed up work

Amritsar district sees 122 stubble burning cases in one day

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

443 cases of stubble burning in Bathinda

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

BJP urges Centre to resume flights from Bathinda

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Chandigarh: 44 new charging stations to be installed from next week

Chandigarh: 44 new charging stations to be installed from next week

Bakery, handloom shop gutted in P’kula market

PGI: Authorities overreacted by grounding pupils

‘Illegal’ structures come up on PU campus

Many a loose end in PSPCL working

L-G bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Govt: Top court

Lieutenant Governor bound by aid & advice of elected Delhi Government: Top court

Delhi hawala ring: ED, I-T sleuths begin investigation

Speeding Porsche catches fire after hitting tree in Gurugram

Minor molested by school peon in Delhi, nabbed

SC ruling big win for govt: AAP

Poll grind over, candidates unwind

Poll grind over, candidates unwind

Parties find reasons for low voter turnout

Blind murder case solved with arrest of 2 from UP

Garhshankar lawyers on strike

Soon, highly polluted Buddha Nullah to turn clean water river

Soon, highly polluted Buddha Nullah to turn clean water river

Panic after road portion swells, manhole cover displaced

7 mobile phones, tobacco seized from jail inmates

4 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Goods worth lakhs gutted in hosiery unit fire

Patiala: CLU applications, construction plans to be sanctioned together

Patiala: CLU applications, construction plans to be sanctioned together

Re-exam for 78 naib tehsildar posts to be conducted in English, Punjabi

Pursue career in science, technology for nation’s growth, schoolkids told

BKU seeks release of relief for damaged crop

School buses challaned for violating Safe Vahan Policy