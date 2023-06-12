Alert sounded after toy drone lands in Amritsar jail

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, June 12

A toy drone landed on the premises of Amritsar central jail on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The paramilitary forces and central jail staff were put on alert and a search operation launched. Suspecting an attack by gangsters or terrorists, the Punjab Police were also put on alert.

City police officials rushed to the jail and sealed its entrance and exit points.

At around 2am, the staff found the toy drone. Police teams searched the nearby area and found that the toy drone was operated by two children. It apparently went out of control and fell in the jail, setting off alarm bells.

Police have detained the children’s father and are questioning him. A case is likely to be registered against him.

The police and jail authorities are tight-lipped over the incident.