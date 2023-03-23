All 22 convicts of Nabha jailbreak case get 10 years' rigorous imprisonment

Patiala, March 23
A local court on Thursday sentenced all 22 convicts of the 2016 Nabha jailbreak case to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment.
The 22 convicts include over a dozen gangsters.
Four alleged gangsters and two terrorists had escaped from the Nabha jail after gangsters dressed in police uniform had fired indiscriminately at the jail guards.
Additional Sessions Judge HS Grewal announced the quantum of sentence two days after he held the 22 accused guilty.
The police had filed a chargesheet against 34 accused in the case.
