Days after killing of Sidhu Moosewala, all 424 VIPs get back full security

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 7

Days after the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala following a cut in his security, the police on Tuesday restored the security of all 424 VIPs.

All personnel withdrawn from the security joined their designated protectees by evening. Police sources say the personnel were earlier ordered to report back to the security duty after the weeklong Ghallughara functions that ended on June 6.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had also directed the state government to restore security of all VIPs.

The withdrawal/pruning of security had become a major issue because of the killing of Moosewala on May 29, a day after his security cover was pruned to two guards.

The state government is yet to disclose the outcome of an inquiry into the reason for pruning the list of protected VIPs.

#sidhu moosewala