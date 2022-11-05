All aspects of Shiv Sena leader’s murder to be examined, says DGP Gaurav Yadav

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 5

DGP Gaurav Yadav has said that all aspects of the Shiv Sena leader’s murder will be examined.

Yadav visited the spot near Gopal Mandir where Sudhir Suri was shot dead an armed assailant, identified as Sandeep Singh alias Sunny.

Yadav was accompanied by senior police officials -- ADGPs RN Dhoke and Arpit Shukla.

Interacting with the media, the DGP said police were investigating the case from all angles besides probing Sunny’s credentials.

He said ADGP Dhoke would supervise the investigation. “It would be an evidence-based investigation. All aspects would be examined technically to ascertain the facts,” he said.

He said it would be inappropriate to comment whether it was a terror attack.

He also held a meeting with senior police officials.

