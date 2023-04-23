All communities must be treated equally: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 22

“Ramzan has Ram and Diwali has Ali, our festivals can’t be separated,” said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

The CM visited the Eidgaah here to join the huge congregation which was there to offer ‘namaz’ for Eid. In a speech emphasising the oneness of religions, the CM said all communities should be treated equally.

He said hate is being spread in the country and it was imperative that brotherhood is maintained. Mann said the seed of hatred can’t be sown in Punjab and people don’t vote as per religions here. Jalandhar bypoll candidate Sushil Rinku had accompanied the CM on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said, “Festivals have been divided by some selfish people. They divided them for their vested interests. But the festivals are so connected to each other, that they can’t break brotherhood. The first three letters of Ramzan are Ram — the biggest Hindu deity — and the last three letters of Diwali are Ali. Even our festivals have each other’s deities’ names, how can you divide them?”