All eyes on SGPC general house session on June 26

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 23

All eyes are on the general house session called by the SGPC at Teja Singh Samundri Hall on June 26 to chalk out its future course of action to oppose the recent amendment made to the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, by the Punjab Government.

It is termed a special general house session as it is usually convened twice a year to elect the new president or to pass the annual budget of the SGPC.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami called the session to arrive at a unanimous decision to counter the government’s move.

Sources said the SGPC members were irked at alleged direct interference of the government in Sikh affairs. They could pass a resolution to block the amendment via court. They are also likely to pass a resolution endorsing that the SGPC should launch a satellite channel of its own.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said the Sikh body was formed after a prolonged non-violent struggle initiated during the British rule. A decision to launch a public agitation to oppose the recent government move could be taken during the meeting, he said.

SGPC secretary Partap Singh said all arrangements had been made for the event. Registered letters were dispatched to 156 members and Panj Singh Sahibans (five Sikh high priests).

The SGPC had also convened a special session in March this year in the wake of Haryana Government enacting the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras Management (HSGM) Act, 2014. A resolution was then unanimously passed urging the Centre to repeal the Act.

Amendment to Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925