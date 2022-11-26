All govt buildings to run on solar energy soon: Minister

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 25

All government buildings in the state are set to be powered by solar energy soon. New and Renewable Energy Sources Minister Aman Arora said he had written to heads of all departments in this regard. In this letter, their consent has been sought to install solar photovoltaic (PV) panels on the rooftops of the office buildings under the Renewable Energy Services Company (RESCO) mode.

The Cabinet Minister said PEDA had already installed solar PV of a total capacity of 88MW on the rooftops of various government buildings. This revolutionary move will help in creating hundreds of direct and indirect jobs, besides helping in meeting the electricity deficit, he added.

