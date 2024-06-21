All India Kisan Congress urges CM to review flood preparations

Our Correspondent

Sangrur, June 20

To prevent floods in Ghaggar during forthcoming monsoon, All India Kisan Congress has urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to direct his office to get daily progress and status updates about dredging, cleaning and other preparations, with regard to the Ghaggar, from the officers concerned.

The farmers’ body’s national coordinator Rahulinder Sidhu said that a proper follow up by the CM’s office and use of technology for ensuring daily progress in connection with the works in Ghaggar area is also a must. He claimed that a few days back he had visited the Ghaggar in Khanauri area to take stock of the condition, it was found to be full of sand and weeds etc.

Sidhu also said that widening of Ghaggar from Khanauri to Makror Sahib, building and strengthening of the banks, was a project and achievement of Congress government.

He said that a few days ago, the CM had visited Ghaggar at Makror Sahib to take stock of the arrangements but after his (CM’s) visit, he (Sidhu) had received calls that the machinery like JCB and poclain machines, brought there before the CM’s visit, had been taken back.

Sidhu said the dispute with Haryana, which is barring the widening of small stretch from Makror Sahib to Karrail, could be easily resolved by proposing to build a reservoir near Karrail village to store the excess water during rains which could be used for irrigation purpose during dry season. He also said that to deal with breaches, if occur, the government should install proper lights along the banks and water pumps with 24 hours power supply at sensitive and crucial points in advance.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Congress #Monsoon #Sangrur