All 10 medical colleges in Punjab told to install biometric attendance machines

Faridkot, October 21
All 10 medical colleges in the state have been directed by the National Medical Commission (NMC) to install biometric attendance machines. They have also been told to upgrade their internet bandwidth with minimum speed of 100 Mbps to give an uninterrupted live feed to the NMC.
To increase transparency in the functioning of medical colleges from the lecture halls to hostels and to make constant surveillance of the institutions, the NMC has directed all medical colleges to install minimum 25 CCTV cameras with high internet speed connections. It also specified to connect the cameras to the control and command centre of the NMC along with remote accessibility and high resolution cameras.
The direction came in the view of looming threat among students and attack on doctors by the kin of patients after his/her death.
