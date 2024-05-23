 All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM

All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM

Says ‘Khan Market gang’ blaming him for communal politics

All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM

PM Narendra Modi with members of Sikh community in Delhi.



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 22

Ahead of the commencement of his Punjab Lok Sabha campaign from Patiala on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, recalling the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the “injustice the community faced thereafter”.

Describing the Congress as an “extremely communal party”, the PM said everyone, “including my Muslim brothers, should recognise the extreme communal character of the Congress”.

“Today, I want to ask several questions of the people of Delhi. My Sikh brothers and sisters were burnt alive with ablaze tires hung around their necks. Whose sin was it? Today, every party standing under the Congress umbrella is guilty of the anti-Sikh riots,” the Prime Minister said, addressing an election rally in Delhi’s Dwarka.

PM Modi said it was the BJP-led NDA government that was “securing justice for the anti-Sikh riot victims”. “Modi is getting justice for the victims of the anti-Sikh riots. Modi constituted an SIT immediately after assuming power at the Centre and ensured punishment for the guilty Congress leaders who were roaming freely,” he said.

The Prime Minister said for the opposition INDIA bloc, “nothing was more important than their vote bank”. “Now, time has come to recognise such extremely communal people. My Muslim brothers should also recognise this,” he said.

He also accused the “Khan Market gang ecosystem of accusing him of doing Hindu-Muslim politics whenever he exposed extremely communal acts of opposition INDIA bloc with facts”. “These people say Muslims have the first right on national resources. These people are handing over prime government properties to Waqf board in return for votes. They want to reserve 15 per cent budget for minorities. They are opposing the CAA to please their vote banks,” he said.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Lok Sabha #Narendra Modi #Sikhs


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Shambhu: Thousands of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, UP, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan farmers to hit ground zero

2
Ludhiana

Two FCI depot workers held for taking Rs 50K bribe

3
Diaspora

Hundreds of Sikhs carrying Khalistan flags show up for hearing on 3 Indians accused of killing Nijjar in Canada

4
Jalandhar

Punjab Vigilance Bureau books Barjinder Hamdard, IAS officer Bublani, 24 others in Jang-e-Azadi Memorial case

5
Diaspora

UK hails drop in visas as stranded Indian care workers appeal for help

6
Punjab

A day ahead of PM Modi's rally, Patiala admn on tenterhooks over farmers’ demand for designated protest site

7
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin students killed in car crash in US

8
India

Explainer: Are BJP, RSS divided over appointment of next party president

9
Trending

Teen Porsche driver spent Rs 48K in 90 minutes at Pune pub; know the grandfather’s role in accident case

10
Entertainment

Actor Shah Rukh Khan admitted to Ahmedabad hospital following heat stroke

Don't Miss

View All
As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration announces closure of schools due to rise in temperature

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Met issues red alert over heatwave in Chandigarh

Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Top News

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Modi in Patiala today, agitating farmers threaten to block all entry points to city

Union activists to march towards PM’s rally venue carrying b...

All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM

All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM

Says ‘Khan Market gang’ blaming him for communal politics

Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda

Exercise restraint: EC ticks off BJP, Congress over divisive agenda

Nadda draws ire for communal barbs, Kharge over ‘threat to C...

There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells top court

There’s neither delay nor difference in voter turnout data, EC tells top court

Says attempts being made to create doubts about electoral pr...

Supreme Court pulls up Soren for ‘suppressing facts’

Supreme Court pulls up Soren for ‘suppressing facts’

Jharkhand ex-CM withdraws plea against his arrest | Can’t ca...


Cities

View All

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Pharma opioid racket: Three more nabbed from Haridwar

Civil Aviation Minister, AAI urged to improve facilities at Amritsar airport

Report all chartered flights arriving at airport to election officials, AAI told

BJP won’t be able to open their account in Punjab: Sachin Pilot

Employment, emigration major poll issues

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari ramps up padyatra, shifts focus to colonies

Campaign Trail Sanjay Tandon: 25 km of padyatra, late night core committee meeting mark his day

System aligned against lower classes: Rahul Gandhi

Vote for future of country: Nitin Gadkari

Anandpur Sahib candidate Malvinder Singh Kang woos fellow lawyers

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Amid intense heatwave, Delhi power demand hits record high of 8,000 MW

Pressure on AAP leaders to malign me, says Swati Maliwal

INDIA bloc members ‘communal, casteist and nepotistic’: PM Modi

‘Touching 400 complete fantasy’: Tharoor laughs off BJP’s claims

‘Nari shakti’ mere lip service, only two women in Delhi Lok Sabha poll fray

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala

Over 1 lakh people expected at Prime Minister’s rally in Patiala