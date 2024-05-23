All parties siding with Congress guilty of anti-Sikh riots: PM

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 22

Ahead of the commencement of his Punjab Lok Sabha campaign from Patiala on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, recalling the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and the “injustice the community faced thereafter”.

Describing the Congress as an “extremely communal party”, the PM said everyone, “including my Muslim brothers, should recognise the extreme communal character of the Congress”.

“Today, I want to ask several questions of the people of Delhi. My Sikh brothers and sisters were burnt alive with ablaze tires hung around their necks. Whose sin was it? Today, every party standing under the Congress umbrella is guilty of the anti-Sikh riots,” the Prime Minister said, addressing an election rally in Delhi’s Dwarka.

PM Modi said it was the BJP-led NDA government that was “securing justice for the anti-Sikh riot victims”. “Modi is getting justice for the victims of the anti-Sikh riots. Modi constituted an SIT immediately after assuming power at the Centre and ensured punishment for the guilty Congress leaders who were roaming freely,” he said.

The Prime Minister said for the opposition INDIA bloc, “nothing was more important than their vote bank”. “Now, time has come to recognise such extremely communal people. My Muslim brothers should also recognise this,” he said.

He also accused the “Khan Market gang ecosystem of accusing him of doing Hindu-Muslim politics whenever he exposed extremely communal acts of opposition INDIA bloc with facts”. “These people say Muslims have the first right on national resources. These people are handing over prime government properties to Waqf board in return for votes. They want to reserve 15 per cent budget for minorities. They are opposing the CAA to please their vote banks,” he said.

