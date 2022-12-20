Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

Chandigarh, December 20
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced that due to dense fog in the morning, all the government and private schools in the state will open at 10am.
ਸੂਬੇ 'ਚ ਪੈ ਰਹੀ ਸੰਘਣੀ ਧੁੰਦ ਕਾਰਨ ਸਕੂਲੀ ਵਿਦਿਆਰਥੀਆਂ-ਅਧਿਆਪਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਸਿਹਤ ਤੇ ਜਾਨੀ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਦੇ ਮੱਦੇਨਜ਼ਰ ਕੱਲ ਮਿਤੀ 21-12-2022 ਤੋਂ 21-01-2023 ਤੱਕ ਸਾਰੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ, ਏਡਿਡ, ਮਾਨਤਾ ਪ੍ਰਾਪਤ ਤੇ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਖੁੱਲ੍ਹਣ ਦਾ ਸਮਾਂ ਸਵੇਰੇ 10 ਵਜੇ ਕੀਤਾ ਜਾਂਦਾ ਹੈ..ਛੁੱਟੀ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਨਿਰਧਾਰਿਤ ਸਮੇਂ ਅਨੁਸਾਰ ਹੀ ਹੋਵੇਗੀ...— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) December 20, 2022
In a Twitter post on Tuesday, the CM stated, “Due to the dense fog falling in the state, in view of the health and safety of school students and teachers, from tomorrow 21-12-2022 to 21-01-2023, the opening time of all government, aided, recognized and private schools will be at 10 am. The leave will be as per the earlier time.”
Dense fog on Tuesday morning reduced visibility in most parts of Punjab, affecting traffic movement.
Reduced visibility on roads caused vehicles to slow down, with some drivers switching on headlights.
