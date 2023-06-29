All religions should get respect: Malvinder Singh Kang

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

The Aam Aadmi Party extended the support to the Uniform Civil Code. The party said there was a provision of the Uniform Civil Code in Article-44 of the Constitution so we’re supporting it in-principle.

After the Aam Aadmi Party’s national general secretary Dr Sandeep Pathak clarified the party’s stand on the issue, AAP Punjab’s chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said people of all religions lived in the country and they had different customs and rituals.

Therefore, the Central Government should implement the Uniform Civil Code only after considering the views of the representatives of all religions, states and sections.

He said all religions should get full respect in the Uniform Civil Code. There should be full respect for the Anand Karaj Act as well as the religious customs of other religions. He said, “The party has always been talking about unity and integrity. We want that all religions should get judicial equality and rights.” He added that they implemented the Anand Karaj Act in Delhi and soon it be implemented in Punjab too.