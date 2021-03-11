All-round growth will be visible soon: Patiala MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, May 3

Carrying forward the legacy of his father and grandfather who were ministers in previous governments, MLA Ajit Pal Singh Kohli envisions a cohesive development of the Patiala constituency. The former Mayor defeated former Chief Minister and four-time MLA Capt Amarinder Singh in his stronghold by a margin of 19,873 votes.

Available 24x7 I am devoting all my time to the people. I am available round the clock to listen to their concerns and meet people on a daily basis. — Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, Patiala Urban MLA

Kohli’s father Surjit Singh Kohli represented the constituency from the SAD from 1997 to 2002, while his grandfather Sardara Singh Kohli represented it from 1977 to 1980.

Ajit Pal joined the AAP a few months before the recent Assembly elections. He says he and the state government are serious toward the people’s concerns and issues of health, basic amenities and want to deliver on all fronts. “Unlike previous governments that ignored the constituency, we are already working on the long-pending issues of Patiala. The government has already announced recruitment of 4,800 employees in the health department which will improve the functioning of Government Rajindra hospital. Also, we are closely watching the progress of the canal-based drinking water project for the city. Both MLAs of Patiala city and Patiala Rural will together hold a meeting with officials concerned next week and bring the project to its logical conclusion.”

He said he is devoting all his time to the residents. “For the past 20 years, the Patiala MLA remained missing from the constituency. Capt Amarinder Singh remained the Chief Minister twice, but the constituency stood completely ignored. Successive governments promised the people the moon, but delivered dust. Contrary to it, I am devoting all my time to the people. I am available to listen to their concerns and meet people on a daily basis.”

