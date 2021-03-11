All state-run thermal units functional, situation eases in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, May 1

After facing criticism for power interruptions for over a month, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) today heaved a sigh of relief when all eight units of the state-run thermal plants and five out of seven private units started operating.

— Harbhajan Singh ETO, Power Minister

Farmers’ unions, meanwhile, postponed their statewide agitation that was to start on Monday following a meeting with the PSPCL senior officer. The unions were assured of improved power supply in the state.

“The PSPCL has assured farmers that fields will get four-hour power every day or eight-hour supply every alternate days. It has also promised that there will be no more power cuts in villages and residential areas,” said Buta Singh Burjgill, president, BKU (Ekta Dakaunda).

On Saturday, the power supply in Punjab reached 2,058 lakh units for the first time this season and the PSPCL was able to meet the maximum demand for 9,762 MW. There was no shortage during the peak evening hours.

With the all state-run thermal units operational, thermal power supply in the state touched 1,006 lakh units. The hydro generation in the state was 138 lakh units.

“On an average, power demand in the state is 8,575 lakh units. The supply on a corresponding day last year was 1,550 lakh units with demand for 6,459 MW which was met. Electricity demand increased by 33 per cent this year. Supply, too, increased in the same proportion,” VK Gupta, spokesperson, All-India Power Engineers’ Federation.

The coal stock in the state-run Ropar and Lehra Mohabbat thermal plants and private plants at Mansa and Goindwal Sahib (GVK) remains at a critical level. The only exception being the Nabha plant in Rajpura, which has sufficient stock.

Meanwhile, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has expressed concerns over repeated outages at units of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Mansa, due to boiler snags.

“Last year as well, the thermal plant authorities could not ensure the functioning of all units. This time, the plant authorities have been directed that all three units should be functional throughout the summer and paddy season so that the consumers do not face power shortage.”

