All state-run thermal units functional, situation eases in Punjab

No more cuts assured

All state-run thermal units functional, situation eases in Punjab

Farmers and PSPCL officials discuss the power situation in Patiala on Sunday. Tribune Photo

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, May 1

After facing criticism for power interruptions for over a month, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) today heaved a sigh of relief when all eight units of the state-run thermal plants and five out of seven private units started operating.

Directive to pvt plant

The authorities of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited have been directed that all three units should be functional throughout the summer. — Harbhajan Singh ETO, Power Minister

No more cuts assured

PSPCL has assured farmers that fields will get four-hour power daily or eight-hour supply on alternate days. There will be no cuts in villages. — Buta Singh Burjgill, BKU Leader

Farmers’ unions, meanwhile, postponed their statewide agitation that was to start on Monday following a meeting with the PSPCL senior officer. The unions were assured of improved power supply in the state.

“The PSPCL has assured farmers that fields will get four-hour power every day or eight-hour supply every alternate days. It has also promised that there will be no more power cuts in villages and residential areas,” said Buta Singh Burjgill, president, BKU (Ekta Dakaunda).

On Saturday, the power supply in Punjab reached 2,058 lakh units for the first time this season and the PSPCL was able to meet the maximum demand for 9,762 MW. There was no shortage during the peak evening hours.

With the all state-run thermal units operational, thermal power supply in the state touched 1,006 lakh units. The hydro generation in the state was 138 lakh units.

“On an average, power demand in the state is 8,575 lakh units. The supply on a corresponding day last year was 1,550 lakh units with demand for 6,459 MW which was met. Electricity demand increased by 33 per cent this year. Supply, too, increased in the same proportion,” VK Gupta, spokesperson, All-India Power Engineers’ Federation.

The coal stock in the state-run Ropar and Lehra Mohabbat thermal plants and private plants at Mansa and Goindwal Sahib (GVK) remains at a critical level. The only exception being the Nabha plant in Rajpura, which has sufficient stock.

Meanwhile, Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has expressed concerns over repeated outages at units of Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, Mansa, due to boiler snags.

“Last year as well, the thermal plant authorities could not ensure the functioning of all units. This time, the plant authorities have been directed that all three units should be functional throughout the summer and paddy season so that the consumers do not face power shortage.”

#pspcl

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

2
Punjab

Congress high command takes cognizance of Navjot Singh Sidhu's anti-party activities; refers matter to disciplinary committee

3
Punjab

On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla

4
World

Vladimir Putin to undergo cancer surgery, will transfer power to Russian top cop for a short time: Report

5
Haryana

Gurugram societies pay Rs 38/unit for backup amid power cuts

6
Punjab

Punjab's all 163 urban local bodies fined for violating pollution norms

7
Chandigarh

Youth dragged on bonnet in Chandigarh's Sector 22 market, dies

8
Punjab

Micro-containment zone declared at National Law University after varsity reports six Covid-positive cases

9
Punjab

Patiala Clash: Punjab Govt to nail 'erring' police personnel

10
Trending

Anushka Sharma's floral mini dress on her 34th birthday bash with Virat Kohli costs Rs 85k, more details inside

Don't Miss

View All
Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India
Diaspora

Indian-Americans furious over US state assembly's open support for Sikh independent state 'Khalistan' within India

Recreating the ‘bindu’, Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza
Amritsar

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

When Sunil Dutt’s family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition; was keen that Nargis accompany him to his village in Pakistan
Trending

When Sunil Dutt's family was saved by a Muslim man during Partition in Pakistan

10,000 rendered homeless, Chandigarh move draws flak
Chandigarh

Demolition of Colony No. 4: 10,000 rendered homeless, Chandigarh move draws flak

Eco warrior: 49-year-old cycles 44 km to & from office every day
Jalandhar REDUCING CARBON FOOTPRINT

Eco warrior: 49-year-old cycles 44 km to & from office in Kapurthala every day

‘Rural IT model’ by 34-yr-old draws praise
Punjab

'Rural IT model' by 34-yr-old woman draws praise

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers
Punjab

Ajnala find: Panjab University researcher to trace kin of 246 soldiers

School timings changed in Punjab
Schools

School timings changed in Punjab as mercury soars

Top News

Stone pelting hours before Eid in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; 4 policemen injured

5 cops injured in stone-pelting in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; curfew imposed in 10 police stations

Internet services suspended

CM Bhagwant Mann stresses need to improve education and health facilities in Punjab

On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla

Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...

Citing Eid celebration pictures from Malerkotla, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says communal hatred can’t vitiate Punjab

Citing Eid celebration pictures from Malerkotla, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann says communal hatred can't vitiate Punjab

The CM tweets celebratory pictures on Twitter

Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi

Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi

In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...

Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders

Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders

Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...

Cities

View All

~1,500 aid welcome, but farmers need training too!

Direct Seeding of Rice technique: Punjab Govt's Rs 1,500 aid welcome, but farmers need training too!

Amritsar: Farmers seek enough power for tubewells

Amritsar: Power consumption expected to go up during paddy season

Recreating the 'bindu', Phulkari members pay tribute to SH Raza

Navjot Singh Sidhu holds candlelight march in Amritsar to denounce Patiala clash

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Gujarat Bt cotton seed makes way into Punjab illegally

Now, avail of 86 services online in Chandigarh

Now, avail of 86 services online in Chandigarh

Youth dragged on bonnet in Chandigarh's Sector 22 market, dies

Two FIRs for same offence abuse of law: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Shelterless Colony No. 4 residents up in arms in Chandigarh

Gymkhana Club, Red Bishop among government properties to be sealed in Panchkula

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

1,076 fresh Covid cases in Delhi; positivity rate rises to 6.42 per cent

1 dead, 4 injured after car plunges into canal in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida

Punjab Cabinet meeting today, may take up 'Knowledge Sharing Agreement' with Delhi

NCB arrests 1 more person in Shaheen Bagh drugs bust; total 5 caught till now

Dist admn rejects wife’s appeal to hold husband’s bhog outside police station

Kapurthala administration rejects wife's appeal to hold Ravi Gill's bhog outside police station

Jalandhar cops fail to arrest Congress councillor's rape accused son

Another credit war erupts, now at Phillaur

Saving water: Agriculture Dept plans to give a big push to DSR technique

A wedding at Jalandhar police station!

Man held for killing friend for Rs 25K

Man held for killing friend for Rs 25K in Ludhiana

Man injured as truck rams into car on expressway in Ludhiana

Sewerage connections of 7 illegal colonies snapped in Ludhiana

Run tubewells properly, Ludhiana MC tells operators

4 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Patiala Clash: Punjab Govt to nail ‘erring’ police personnel

Patiala Clash: Punjab Govt to nail 'erring' police personnel

Met DGP 3 days before Patiala violence: Shiv Sena Punjab chief

Micro-containment zone at national law university in Patiala

Government reclaims 57 acres of encroached land in Patiala district

MC to launch drive against single-use plastic in Patiala