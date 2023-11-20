Allegations of ‘maryada’ violation at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, November 19

Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is in the news again allegedly for violation of Sikh ‘rehat maryada.’ It is being alleged that a song and dance ‘party’ was organised near the Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal district by the management of Pakistan’s Project Management Unit (PMU) outside its office, located near the shrine.

Earlier, in 2021, a Pakistani model’s photos at Gurdwara Kartarpur had set the social media abuzz after some users pointed out the “bareheaded pictures” of her in the complex. The model had later deleted the photos and posted an apology on social media.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka have taken cognisance of the latest video that too went viral on social media.

This video pertained to a party of song and dance in which it is being claimed that the non-vegetarian items were reportedly served in the open space of the PMU office on November 18. In the video, a woman could be seen singing a song and some people were dancing to the tune. In the first row of the audience, a Sikh person was also seen.

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said if it has happened on the premises of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib’s complex, then it is violation of ‘maryada’ and ‘Sikh sentiments’ at a place which is closely associated with Guru Nanak Dev. “The authorities should have refrained from indulging in such a kind of act as it would lead to hurting the sentiments of the global Sikh community,” he said.

DSGMC spokesperson Manjit Singh Bhoma claimed that the programme was organised near the PMU office which has been the part of the Gurdwara Kartarpur complex. “We demand them to submit a public apology on this,” he said.

