Alleging threat to life from Sanaur legislator, woman files complaint

Zirakpur, August 17

A Dyalpura resident, claiming to be second wife of Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, on Tuesday evening gave a written complaint to the Zirakpur police alleging dire threats to her life from the legislator and his maternal brother.

In her complaint to the police, she stated that the duo had been threatening her after she shared a picture on social media on their first marriage anniversary on August 14.

The complainant has also levelled allegations of domestic violence against the MLA stating that he threatened and attacked her at a rented accommodation in Dyalpura recently.

Talking to mediapersons, she alleged that Harmeet had recently visited Dubai and met GBP Group director Satish Gupta, who was absconding in a fraud case.

“I have already complained to the Chief Minister’s OSD, but no action has been taken. If I do not get justice from the police, I will approach the High Court,” she said.

The Zirakpur SHO, Deepinder Singh Brar, said, “A complaint has been received yesterday and the matter is under investigation.”

Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra could not be contacted on phone as it was switched off.

SAD seeks MLA’s expulsion