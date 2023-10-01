Allow member to join consumer commission, High Court tells Punjab govt

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 30

In a significant judgement, Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma of the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed Punjab to allow Tajinder Kaur to join as a member of the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

Petitioner Tajinder had been appointed to the position on full-time basis for a term of four years or until the age of 65, whichever came earlier. The controversy arose when the order of appointment did not specify the last date for joining, leading to its subsequent cancellation by the respondents on April 24.

Appearing on her behalf, advocate Puneet Gupta contended that the petitioner submitted a representation and requested for an extension of time for joining as she was to superannuate on May 31 from the job of associate professor. She also wrote a letter for allowing her to join by June 1. The respondents, in turn, communicated that her appointment stood cancelled and the next member in the list would be appointed.

Justice Sharma observed that the petitioner was willing to join immediately upon superannuation. As a result, the High Court allowed the writ petition, instructing the respondents to permit Tajinder Kaur to join the post within seven days.