Aman Arora assumes charge as Minister of Printing and Stationery

Chandigarh: Punjab Information and Public Relations, New & Renewable Energy and Housing & Urban Development Minister Aman Arora on Friday assumed the charge as the Minister of Printing and Stationery, allocated to him in the recent reshuffle of departments in the Punjab Cabinet. TNS
Couple ends life
Faridkot: A newly married couple allegedly died by suicide in Faridkot. According to the police, Sonu, a contractual sweeper in Municipal Committee Faridkot, and his wife Sehnaz were found in an unconscious condition in their bedroom in Teachers’ Colony area. They were taken to a hospital where they were declared dead on Friday. The couple had got married about two months ago. TNS
Vet’s body found in canal
Faridkot: The body of a 25-year-old veterinarian who had gone missing on January 3 was recovered from Indira Gandhi Canal in Hanumangarh area of Rajasthan on Friday. As per a complaint lodged by the father of the victim, his son Balram Singh did not return home from morning walk on January 3.
