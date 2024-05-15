Amar Singh, Gejja Ram file papers

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 14

On the last day of filing nominations, Dr Amar Singh of the Congress and Gejja Ram Valmiki of the BJP filed their papers for the Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency.

The Leader of the Opposition, Partap Singh Bajwa, who accompanied Dr Amar, said there was a strong wave in favour of the Congress.

He added that the AAP government had failed on all fronts and its candidates were facing wrath of the people. Lashing out at the saffron outfit, Bajwa said the BJP was anti-farmer and wanted to change the Constitution to remove reservations for the SCs/STs.

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, who accompanied Valmiki, said the Centre was pro farmer and had given Rs 10 lakh crore of subsidy on fertilizers. She added that Punjab was reeling under debt because of financial mismanagement and vote-bank politics.

