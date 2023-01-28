Capt Amarinder Singh may replace Koshyari as Maharashtra Governor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 27

Days after Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed his desire to step down as Maharashtra Governor, the names of former Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan are doing the rounds to replace him.

Sources said though nothing could be said with certainty as of now, the top leadership was mulling over certain names for the post. Capt Amarinder and Mahajan were in the reckoning as both qualified to play the gubernatorial role, given their age and political experience, they said.

Capt Amarinder, who quit the Congress after he was unceremoniously removed as Punjab CM in 2021, had floated the Punjab Lok Congress, which he later merged with

the BJP. The saffron party recently appointed him a member of its national executive.

Mahajan represented Indore in the Lok Sabha from 1989 to 2019. Apart from her other qualifications, the upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh might tilt the scales in her favour, the sources said.

Koshyari recently said he had conveyed his desire to step down to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

