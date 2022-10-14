Amb-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at Anandpur Sahib

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, October 13

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagging off the Amb-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express from Una in Himachal Pradesh via Anandpur Sahib, the state has got the second luxury train.

The train, which will start its commercial operations from October 19, will run six days a week, except on Fridays. Another Vande Bharat Express running between New Delhi and Katra halts at Ludhiana.

The journey from Anandpur Sahib to Delhi will take around four hours and 25 minutes.

The train (No. 22448) leaving at 1 pm from Amb will reach Anandpur Sahib at 2.01 pm and further conclude its journey at New Delhi at 6.25 pm. Meanwhile, the train (No. 22447) coming from New Delhi will depart at 5.50 am and halt at Anandpur Sahib at 10 am before reaching Amb at 11.05 am.

The train during its limited run on the inaugural day today was welcomed at the Anandpur Sahib railway station by Union Minister of State Som Parkash. State BJP president Ashwani Sharma and other party leaders, including Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Balbir Singh Sidhu, Darshan Singh Shivjot, Jitender Singh Athwal and advocate Satvir Singh, were also present on the occasion.

Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Raghbir Singh, Anandpur Sahib ex-MLA and former Speaker Rana KP Singh, and BJP ex-secretary Arvind Mittal hailed the introduction of the luxury train for the region. The Jathedar said more such trains were needed to provide better connectivity between Anandpur Sahib and other parts of the country.

