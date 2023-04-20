Ambala girl, father apologise days after controversy at Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 19

Days after a controversy erupted when a girl claimed that she was denied entry into the Golden Temple, she and her father today said the issue was blown out of proportion. The girl and her father said they had no intentions to create any controversy. They apologised in case anybody’s feelings were hurt.

The girl from an Ambala village said she had sent a video on WhatsApp groups just as a proof of safety in case anything went wrong later.

“We had no idea that it will go viral and be taken in a wrong manner,” she said, adding, “When I went there, I was asked to adjust my dress, which I did. A “sewadar” saw the flag on my face and then whatever happened can be seen in the video. I apologise if I have hurt anyone’s feelings.”

The girl’s father was apologetic too and said the video shouldn’t have gone viral.

He said, “People are passing wrong comments about the Sikh community, “sewadar”, the SGPC and about my family too.”

He said, “I will visit the Golden Temple again, pay obeisance and pray for harmony in the country.”