Ambulance service crying for attention: Ropar AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha

Tribune News Service

Ropar, March 23

New Ropar AAP MLA Dinesh Chadha has asked Punjab Health System Corporation MD Bhupinder Singh to take action against Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd for negligence in providing quality 108 ambulance service in the district.

Writing a letter to the MD, he has also asked him to send an action-taken report to him.

Chadha visited government hospitals at Singhpur village near Nurpur Bedi and Ropar recently and found that ambulances run by the company were in poor condition. The MLA said there was no oxygen pipe in the ambulance stationed at Singhpur hospital and even its periodical maintenance service was pending.

He said the Singhpur ambulance was also being used for patients in Anandpur Sahib, since the 108 ambulance there was lying defunct after a road accident. At Ropar Civil Hospital, the tyres of ambulance were worn out and its bow suspension was damaged. The oxygen pipe was also missing.

He said while the private company responsible for operating these ambulances failed in providing services as per requirements, the officials concerned also ignored their routine inspection. —