Ambulance staff warn of strike

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The 108 ambulance staff is preparing to go on strike from Friday as the Punjab Government has allegedly failed to fulfil the promises made by the Health Minister seven months ago. In a press conference, the 108 Ambulance Employees Association said the staff had staged a protest for higher salaries and proper rights in January. TNS

Museums reopen today

Chandigarh: The museums Virasat-e-Khalsa at Sri Anandpur Sahib, Dastan-e-Shahadat at Sri Chamkaur Sahib and Golden Temple Plaza at Amritsar, under the Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, Punjab, will reopen for visitors from August 1. These were closed from July 24 to July 31 for half-yearly maintenance. TNS

Delay in aircraft procurement

New Delhi: Commencement of flight service on the Ludhiana-Hindon-Ludhiana route has not taken off as the Scheduled Airline Operator is taking time in aircraft’s procurement, Minister of State, Civil Aviation, VK Singh, on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha in response to a question asked by AAP member Vikramjit Singh Sahney.