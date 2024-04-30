American bollworm attacks capsicum crop in Mansa village

Tribune News Service

Mansa, April 29

Farmers who are into capsicum cultivation have been hit hard in this Mansa village as the crop has come under attack of the American bollworm. Farmers of Bhaini Bagha village of Mansa district have thrown damaged capsicum crop on the Bathinda-Mansa road and drove a tractor over it.

This time farmers have cultivated capsicum on about 250 acres at Bhaini Bagha village, which was 400 acres last year. During the season, which starts in March, traders from Himachal, Bihar and Kolkata arrive at Bhaini Bagha village to buy capsicum. The crop, which was sold at Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg in wholesale during the season, is currently selling at Rs 5 to Rs 6 per kg. An acre of land yields 200 quintals of capsicum every season. Farmers are claiming that this is a double blow for them.

Jaspal Singh, a farmer of the village, said he cultivated capsicum on 10 acres, but the attack of the American bollworm had destroyed everything. The farmer said last month when they noticed the attack of the American bollworm, they started spraying pesticides, but still could not save the crop.

Farmer leader Ram Singh Bhainibagha said due to the attack of the American bollworm, the green peppers become hollow from inside and fall down. He said instead of solving this problem, the Horticulture Department preferred to keep distance. Farmers said apart from seed cost of Rs 45,000 per acre, other expenses include pesticides, which are different for capsicum.

