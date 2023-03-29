Amid action against Amritpal, Punjab govt transfers Jalandhar SSP, other top cops in district

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, March 29

Punjab government on Wednesday transferred Jalandhar (rural) SSP, other top cops in the district amid action against Amritpal Singh.

The government has transferred Jalandhar (rural) SSP Swarandeep Singh. He has been replaced with Mukhwinder Singh with immediate effect.

The transfer is being seen as the fallout of a crackdown on Amritpal as much of the action took place in Jalandhar rural area.

Six of the nine police officials have been shifted out of Jalandhar.