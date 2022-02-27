Video: Amid Ukraine war, 'langar on train' warms hearts

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, February 26

Amid the chaos, a heartwarming video has emerged of a ‘langar on train' for students travelling to the Ukraine's border with Poland.

The viral video, shared by a global Sikh NGO on Twitter, shows students eating food served in the langar on a moving train. The tweet says a volunteer of the organisation has been providing langar and assistance to students of different countries.

#Ukraine: Guru Ka Langar on a train



These guys were fortunate to get on this train which is travelling east of Ukraine to the west (to Polish border )



Hardeep Singh has been providing Langar and assistance to many students from different countries.What a guy#UkraineRussia pic.twitter.com/CyWZnWVePz — ravinder singh (@RaviSinghKA) February 25, 2022

Meanwhile, many Punjabi students stuck in Ukraine are forced to sleep on the floor of an underground Metro station in freezing conditions. Their parents have urged PM Narendra Modi to bring back their children safely.

The parents of stranded students have submitted a letter to Mansa ADC Ajay Arora, urging the Centre to make efforts for their immediate evacuation.

Lovekesh of Maur Mandi, who is stranded in Ukraine, says: “We are having food once a day and are facing problems in breathing due to shelling. The Polish and Hungarian borders are 1,500 km from here, while the Russian border is merely 60 km away. But leaving from here is not easy.”

Sanjeev Sharma of Maur Mandi, says: “My daughter Drishti is in the second year of MBBS in Ukraine. We urge the government to bring back our children safely. We are worried about her safety.”

Another parent, Sanjeev Kumar Garg of Bathinda district, says: “My son Tanish Garg went to Ukraine three months ago to pursue MBBS. The Centre must act fast.”

Shivanginia, a third-year MBBS student stuck in Ukraine, posted on Twitter: “We’re stuck in the northeastern part of Ukraine. Sirens are going off time and again. There’s shortage of supplies and transportation facilities.”

In his message to the Ministry of External Affairs on the Twitter, local resident Ronak Seth wrote: “Your guys at the border and in the embassy are not responding to calls. How would you expect students to be calm? My daughter is stuck on the Poland border in extreme cold.”

#Ukraine: Guru Ka Langar on a train



These guys were fortunate to get on this train which is travelling east of Ukraine to the west (to Polish border )



Hardeep Singh has been providing Langar and assistance to many students from different countries.What a guy#UkraineRussia pic.twitter.com/CyWZnWVePz — ravinder singh (@RaviSinghKA) February 25, 2022

#indians in ukraine #ukraine crisis