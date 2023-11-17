Amid Canada row, Punjab students explore Oz, UK for studies

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, November 16

In light of concerns about delayed student visas and potential caps on Indian student numbers in Canada, students from the state are now exploring alternative study destinations, such as Australia, UK and US.

An immigration expert said a large number of Indian students who were looking to study in Canada are now looking at other options due to the troubled situation, lack of safety and uncertainty about the future.

Ruban Kohli, an immigration consultant said, “Amid Canada-India diplomatic row, parents who want to send their children abroad are now are preferring Australia and other countries over Canada.”

Another consultant, Manpreet Kaur, said, “The students in Canada are also facing issues related to housing, high inflation due to which, the trend is shifting from Canada to other countries.”

#Australia #Canada