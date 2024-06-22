Amid disquiet, ex-Speaker comes in support of Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring

Chandigarh, June 21
Amid disquiet over the poor performance of the Punjab Congress in the Malwa region, chairman of the Punjab Congress Campaign Committee Rana KP Singh has come in support of PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring. Rana, who is an ex-Speaker, today urged the cadre to celebrate the victory of the party instead of playing blame game.
Hinting at those pointing a finger at the top leadership, Rana said, "Let us not demoralise our workers." He pointed out that the Congress won seven of the 13 seats while the ruling AAP came a distant second, winning just three seats.
“Cutting across caste and regional divides, people had voted for the Congress. It was for the first time in 30 years that the BJP had drawn a blank in Punjab. The parliamentary election results were just the trailer while the full picture will come in 2027 as people have conveyed that they are looking forward to a Congress government in the state,” he said.
