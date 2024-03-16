Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tribune News Service

Mohit Khanna

Patiala, March 15

As the echoes of tear gas canisters have faded and the absence of drones circling overhead signals a shift, the protesting farmers at the Shambhu border have moved beyond mere demonstrations.

They have embraced a spectrum of activities, including ‘theekri pehra’, group discussions and evening volleyball matches, transforming the protest site — an 8-km stretch along National Highway-44 near the border, dividing Haryana and Punjab —into a semblance of village life.

The ‘pandal’ at protest has taken the shape of ‘pind di satth’, a common place in villages where people gather for community discussions, political discourse and cultural gatherings. The tractor-trolleys with tarpaulin, fans and refrigerators have been converted into a home.

Tejveer Singh, leader of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, shared insights into the farmers’’ activities with mediapersons. ‘theekri pehras’ were introduced following the February 18 incident when a truck carrying kerosene veered dangerously close to the area where protesting farmers were resting.

Amidst these activities, the protesting farmers engage in discussions on agricultural issues, drawing from the insights of experts.

“We are now planning to install a projector or mega-LED screen at the protest site. It will not merely be installed for entertainment, but will be used for showing views of farm experts for a clear understanding on MSP,” said Tejveer Singh. He added that many farmers struggled while reading due to vision-related issues. So it was decided to make them understand the current situation of the farming sector in the country through visuals.

Evenings are marked by friendly volleyball matches, promoting physical fitness among the farmers. Amidst political tensions over issues such as SYL Canal, a sense of camaraderie prevails at the border. Daily distributions of 8 quintals of milk by dairy farmers from Haryana foster solidarity among the protesters.

