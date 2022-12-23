 Amid global Covid uptick, NRIs worried over travel restrictions : The Tribune India

Amid global Covid uptick, NRIs worried over travel restrictions

Amid global Covid uptick, NRIs worried over travel restrictions


Deepkamal Kaur

& Neeraj Bagga

Tribune News Service

JALANDHAR/Amritsar, Dec 22

Following reports of a sudden surge in Covid cases globally, NRIs across Doaba, who have been here to spend a few months with their loved ones this winter season, have become wary.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the Covid situation and cautioned against complacency at airports, the NRIs are feeling apprehensive that all their plans to spend a good time here could go haywire and they might have to rush back again.

Keeping tabs on situation

My flight is next month. I am keeping a watch on the figures of Covid globally, in India and Punjab as I do not want to get stuck here. If everything remains under control, I will stay back or else I might have to advance by flight schedule. —Rajbinder Singh, NRI from the UK

Rajbinder Singh, NRI from the UK, who is in Jalandhar, said, “I still have a plan to stay here for some time. My return flight is next month. I am keeping a watch on Covid cases globally, in India and Punjab as I do not want to get stuck here. If everything remains under control, I will stay back or else I might have to advance by flight.”

A US-based NRI from Nawanshahr, Lehmbar Singh Pabla, said he was here in connection with a property dispute case. “I need to stay back a little longer to push my case before the authorities. My only concern is that if flights are stopped owing to the Covid surge, I could get caught up here. My family back in the US is also calling me daily to maintain all caution.”

Some families, who are still expecting their NRI relatives next month owing to weddings and get-togethers, are also a bit worried. “My sister and nephews have booked their flight from Canada for next month. We have not met them for over three years. We are praying that the spread of the new variant remains under control,” said businessman Ranbir Singh Tutt.

Dr Hardeep Singh Deep, a retired professor of Government Medical College in Amritsar, said after learning about the resurfacing of Covid globally, he advanced his visit to California. Instead of travelling next week, he has booked his ticket for this week to be with his son there.

Dr Bhupinder Kaur, who arrived in Amritsar with her family four days ago, was apprehensive that they may get stuck amid travel restrictions. Employed as a child psychiatrist at Dayton Children Hospital, Ohio, she said her holidays would be over in the second week of January while travel restrictions, if introduced, might force her to stay here longer. She recalled that Omicron and Delta variants forced her to cancel her visit to India.

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker's phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone's FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; 'why is she dressed like a duffel bag?' ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone's FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; 'why is she dressed like a duffel bag?' ask fans

Random testing of foreign arrivals

Random testing of foreign arrivals

Set to start tomorrow | No room for complacency against viru...

Deadlock persists after 17th round of India-China talks

Deadlock persists after 17th round of India-China talks

Corps Commander-level meet held on Dec 20 after 5 months

Amid bedlam over LAC debate, Parl set to adjourn sine die today

Amid bedlam over LAC debate, Parl set to adjourn sine die today

Session to end 6 days ahead of schedule

Weren't informed of arrest, says labour activist's family

Weren't informed of arrest, says labour activist's family

Numbers swell at Zira, farmers in for long haul

Numbers swell at Zira, farmers in for long haul


BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran

BSF recovers 4.3-kg heroin along International Border

Passport office in Amritsar to stay open this Saturday

Stretch of problems: Railway crossing near hospital troubles commuters, patients with traffic jams in Amritsar

Tangled Mess: Wires dangle dangerously over houses, shops in Amritsar

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Chandigarh Estate Office doubles daily appointment slots to 48

Chandigarh MC plans 20% subsidy for 'zero waste' weddings

RT-PCR test must for patients at hospitals in Chandigarh

Delhi CM Kejriwal says prepared to deal with situation if Covid spreads again

Delhi CM Kejriwal says prepared to deal with situation if Covid spreads again

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea

2,800-kg drugs destroyed

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha

After 'decline' in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

After 'decline' in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

3 fractional doses for kids from January1: SMO

Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan: Young artistes enthral audience

Looking Back 2022: Law and order crumbles, almost every month major crimes jolted Jalandhar

8 structures razed on 'encroached' land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

8 structures razed on 'encroached' land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

War on drugs: 854 held in 646 NDPS cases with huge cache in Ludhiana

Three rob mobile shopkeeper at Hussainpura village, fire gunshots

25-kg ganja seized, Bihar native arrested in Ludhiana

Man nabbed for killing wife

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

'Transporting coal through rail-ship-rail route illogical'

Hockey meet: Defending champions Corps of Signals, RCF Kapurthala advance

Fatehgarh Sahib District Administration develops QR code for Jor Mela info

STUTI programme concludes