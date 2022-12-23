Amid global Covid uptick, NRIs worried over travel restrictions

Deepkamal Kaur

& Neeraj Bagga

Tribune News Service

JALANDHAR/Amritsar, Dec 22

Following reports of a sudden surge in Covid cases globally, NRIs across Doaba, who have been here to spend a few months with their loved ones this winter season, have become wary.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the Covid situation and cautioned against complacency at airports, the NRIs are feeling apprehensive that all their plans to spend a good time here could go haywire and they might have to rush back again.

Rajbinder Singh, NRI from the UK, who is in Jalandhar, said, “I still have a plan to stay here for some time. My return flight is next month. I am keeping a watch on Covid cases globally, in India and Punjab as I do not want to get stuck here. If everything remains under control, I will stay back or else I might have to advance by flight.”

A US-based NRI from Nawanshahr, Lehmbar Singh Pabla, said he was here in connection with a property dispute case. “I need to stay back a little longer to push my case before the authorities. My only concern is that if flights are stopped owing to the Covid surge, I could get caught up here. My family back in the US is also calling me daily to maintain all caution.”

Some families, who are still expecting their NRI relatives next month owing to weddings and get-togethers, are also a bit worried. “My sister and nephews have booked their flight from Canada for next month. We have not met them for over three years. We are praying that the spread of the new variant remains under control,” said businessman Ranbir Singh Tutt.

Dr Hardeep Singh Deep, a retired professor of Government Medical College in Amritsar, said after learning about the resurfacing of Covid globally, he advanced his visit to California. Instead of travelling next week, he has booked his ticket for this week to be with his son there.

Dr Bhupinder Kaur, who arrived in Amritsar with her family four days ago, was apprehensive that they may get stuck amid travel restrictions. Employed as a child psychiatrist at Dayton Children Hospital, Ohio, she said her holidays would be over in the second week of January while travel restrictions, if introduced, might force her to stay here longer. She recalled that Omicron and Delta variants forced her to cancel her visit to India.