Amid mohalla clinics, Punjab Government ‘forgets’ rural dispensaries

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, November 8

Amid “going gaga” over mohalla clinics, the state government seems to have forgotten “village clinics” as no medicines have been supplied to rural dispensaries for the past 10 months.

Around 550 dispensaries are functioning under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats.

The last proper supply of medicines to the government dispensaries was just before the Covid outbreak in April 2020. Since then, an SOS supply was made twice, once with 15-odd medicines in November 2021. After drawing flak from the media and doctors’ associations, the government supplied a packet of 20 drugs in January this year. However, the supply was barely enough to last a month. Now again, nine months have passed, but not even a single tablet has been supplied to the rural dispensaries.

The “lethargy” of department officials is such that around six months ago, a grant of Rs 10 crore with the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, which was meant for buying medicines for the dispensaries, remained unspent and lapsed.

Sources said the reason was the ad hoc system of medicine procurement. Despite running the rural dispensaries, the department failed to develop any system for the procurement of medicines. The department used to purchase medicine from vendors, which would cost high. Besides, there was a big question mark over the quality.

With an aim to provide better health facilities to the rural population, the state government had handed over 1,186 rural dispensaries from the Health Department to the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats in 2006. However, now a majority of these have been given back to the Health Department and around 550 are left with the rural department.

All attempts to contact Minister for Rural Development and Panchayats Kuldeep Dhaliwal remained futile as he did not take calls.