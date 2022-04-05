Amid practice curbs, 2 docs quit

Malout, April 4
Two medical specialists have resigned from the Malout civil hospital in less than a fortnight, exacerbating the already acute crunch of doctors. Now, there is just one emergency medical officer against the sanctioned posts of seven.
A senior doctor said the posts of dentist, pulmonologist, eye surgeon, medical specialist, paediatrician, dermatologist and orthopaedist are lying vacant. The civil hospital is in functioning with a gynaecologist, an anaesthesiologist, a general surgeon, an otolaryngologist and a Senior Medical Officer (SMO).
Acute staff crunch
Two doctors resigned, citing a ‘family issue’ in their resignation letters. The hospital is already facing an acute shortage of staff and the higher-ups are aware of the situation. —Dr Rashmi Chawla, Senior Medical Officer
Malout MLA and Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur had recently warned government doctors of strict action if they were found doing private practice. This, sources in the hospital say, had some doctors worried. They resigned on the pretext of some “family issue”.
The SMO, Dr Rashmi Chawla, said: “Two doctors resigned in the last about 10 days, citing a “family issue” in their resignation letters. The hospital is already facing an acute shortage of staff and the higher-ups are aware of the situation. A majority of doctors are not interested in serving in this area (Malout).”
