Amid protests, Water Resources Dept officials inspect Faridkot canals

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, November 25

In the wake of residents’ protest against concrete lining of the Indira Gandhi and Sirhind Feeder canals in the district, officials from the Water Resources Department inspected the canals today.

Officials also held a meeting with Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon and Jal Jeevan Bachao Morcha members .

Hardeep Singh Mehndiratta, Superintending Engineer, Water Resources Department, said, “Following the protest of residents over concrete lining of canals in this area, my team reached Faridkot. We are doing physical inspection of the canals to know about problems which residents will face in getting potable water.” MLA Sekhon said, “As groundwater here is unfit for human consumption, seepage of water from these canals is a major source of potable water.”

With concrete lining of these canals, residents fear it would stop seepage of water, leaving them without drinking water. Locals have installed handpumps along the banks of these canals to get regular drinking water.

#Faridkot