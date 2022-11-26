Amid protests, Water Resources Dept officials inspect Faridkot canals

Faridkot, November 25
In the wake of residents’ protest against concrete lining of the Indira Gandhi and Sirhind Feeder canals in the district, officials from the Water Resources Department inspected the canals today.
Officials also held a meeting with Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon and Jal Jeevan Bachao Morcha members .
Hardeep Singh Mehndiratta, Superintending Engineer, Water Resources Department, said, “Following the protest of residents over concrete lining of canals in this area, my team reached Faridkot. We are doing physical inspection of the canals to know about problems which residents will face in getting potable water.” MLA Sekhon said, “As groundwater here is unfit for human consumption, seepage of water from these canals is a major source of potable water.”
With concrete lining of these canals, residents fear it would stop seepage of water, leaving them without drinking water. Locals have installed handpumps along the banks of these canals to get regular drinking water.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote
16 abstentions, West-led UNHRC resolution to probe crackdown...
Efforts to punish 26/11 culprits repeatedly blocked: India
At UN, takes dig at China for repeatedly nixing bids to blac...
At pre-Budget meet, states press for special packages
Punjab seeks Rs 2,500-cr industrial package | Himachal Prade...