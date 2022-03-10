Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Navjot Sidhu

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 10

As results started coming in Punjab and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat, Archana Puran Singh started trending on Twitter.

Netizens started saying that they were now thinking about Archana Puran Singh because Sidhu has lost his seat. She will perhaps have to vacate hers to accommodate Sidhu back on the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.

All stalwarts, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi, Captain Amarinder Singh, Bikram Singh Majithia, Sukhbir and Parkash Singh Badal, have lost elections in Punjab.

People who lost their chair today :



1. Charanjeet Singh Channi

2. Archana Puran Singh#ElectionResults

Punjab #Elections2022 pic.twitter.com/CRghOQKTN3 — Bharat (@MaxxBuddi) March 10, 2022

Navjot Singh Sidhu looses in Punjab.

Meanwhile Archana Puran Singh: pic.twitter.com/wZg8pputng — Shreya (@Shreya8287) March 10, 2022

Iska parinaam seedha kis par hoga? Archana puran singh🤣 — Nithyananda Billava (@NITHYANANDABILL) March 10, 2022

Sidhu lost from his seat. Archana Puran Singh be like : pic.twitter.com/6cP2WM9u4q — Manu singh (@SishodiyaMayank) March 10, 2022

Looks like Archana Puran Singh is going to lose her seat from The Kapil Sharma Show !! pic.twitter.com/l91stNYoaI — Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) March 10, 2022

Archana puran singh trying to save her seat after Sidhu election loss pic.twitter.com/zmEsuE1fdm — Dark Sparrow (@DarkSparrow56) March 10, 2022

Now Actor Archana Puran Singh Job is in Danger



Thank You #Bhagwantmann pic.twitter.com/HtOC0GYwl7 — Andolanjeevi & Entrepreneur Parag #Mission2022 (@ParagPatelPower) March 10, 2022

The only person who is not happy to see Sidhu losing is Archana Puran Singh.#PunjabElections2022 — Arpit Sharma (@iArpitSpeaks) March 10, 2022

