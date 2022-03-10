Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Navjot Sidhu

Chandigarh, March 10
As results started coming in Punjab and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu lost his seat, Archana Puran Singh started trending on Twitter.
Netizens started saying that they were now thinking about Archana Puran Singh because Sidhu has lost his seat. She will perhaps have to vacate hers to accommodate Sidhu back on the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.
All stalwarts, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi, Captain Amarinder Singh, Bikram Singh Majithia, Sukhbir and Parkash Singh Badal, have lost elections in Punjab.
People who lost their chair today :— Bharat (@MaxxBuddi) March 10, 2022
1. Charanjeet Singh Channi
2. Archana Puran Singh#ElectionResults
Punjab #Elections2022 pic.twitter.com/CRghOQKTN3
Navjot Singh Sidhu looses in Punjab.— Shreya (@Shreya8287) March 10, 2022
Meanwhile Archana Puran Singh: pic.twitter.com/wZg8pputng
Iska parinaam seedha kis par hoga? Archana puran singh🤣— Nithyananda Billava (@NITHYANANDABILL) March 10, 2022
Sidhu lost from his seat. Archana Puran Singh be like : pic.twitter.com/6cP2WM9u4q— Manu singh (@SishodiyaMayank) March 10, 2022
Looks like Archana Puran Singh is going to lose her seat from The Kapil Sharma Show !! pic.twitter.com/l91stNYoaI— Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) March 10, 2022
Archana puran singh trying to save her seat after Sidhu election loss pic.twitter.com/zmEsuE1fdm— Dark Sparrow (@DarkSparrow56) March 10, 2022
Now Actor Archana Puran Singh Job is in Danger— Andolanjeevi & Entrepreneur Parag #Mission2022 (@ParagPatelPower) March 10, 2022
Thank You #Bhagwantmann pic.twitter.com/HtOC0GYwl7
The only person who is not happy to see Sidhu losing is Archana Puran Singh.#PunjabElections2022— Arpit Sharma (@iArpitSpeaks) March 10, 2022
