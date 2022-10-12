 Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection : The Tribune India

Panel of three names for medical university post not sent

Days after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced the name of cardiologist Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander as the new Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, Governor Banwarilal Purohit today returned the file, saying "proper procedure has not been followed".



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 11

Days after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced the name of cardiologist Dr Gurpreet Singh Wander as the new Vice Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, Governor Banwarilal Purohit today returned the file, saying “proper procedure has not been followed”.

Purohit, who is also Chancellor of the university, is learnt to have returned the file as the laid down procedure of sending a panel of three names had not been followed. The matter is seen as an administrative lapse on part of the state government.

The CM had announced Dr Wander’s name before clearance from the Chancellor’s office. The post has been lying vacant since July after Dr Raj Bahadur resigned citing “humiliation” by Health Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.

“As per the procedure, a scrutiny committee checks the eligibility of the candidates before a search-cum-selection committee, headed by the Chief Secretary and other experts, shortlists a panel of three candidates for sending it to the Governor for clearance,” said a top government functionary privy to the selection process.

The development comes in backdrop of “rift” between the Governor and CM Mann. A few days ago, the Governor had taken exception to the CM’s absence at the reception held in honour of President Droupadi Murmu at Punjab Raj Bhavan, stating that constitutional obligations have to be met on such occasions.

Earlier, a war of words was witnessed between the two on summoning of the special Vidhan Sabha session. The Governor first withdrew the permission to hold the session exclusively for trust vote and later relented after the government listed other items on agenda.

#Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Faridkot #banwarilal purohit #bhagwant mann #Faridkot

